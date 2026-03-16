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Russia says Ukraine struck Moscow with over 100 drones this weekend

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MOSCOW, March 16 - Russia said on Monday that Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Moscow with more than 100 drones over the weekend, with wave after wave of long-range "kamikaze" drones being shot down by air defences on their way to city.

Figures reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin indicated more than 100 drones were shot down over two days.

TASS quoted a defence ministry source saying that at least 145 drones had been shot down overnight, including 53 over the Moscow region.

Moscow's main airports imposed flight restrictions amid the attack, Russia's aviation watchdog said.

Moscow - along with the surrounding Moscow region - has a population of about 22 million. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.