MOSCOW, Dec 11 - Russia said on Thursday that Ukraine had launched a major aerial attack with at least 287 ‍drones ​downed over a number of regions ‍including Moscow.

Russia's defence ministry said at least 40 drones were shot ​down ​over the Moscow region, which along with the city itself has a population of more than 22 million.

The ‍extent of the damage was not immediately clear but ​flights were diverted from ⁠at all of Moscow main airports.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and currently controls a little under one fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Russia ​has pummelled its smaller neighbour with missiles and drones, recently targeting its ‌energy sector. Ukraine this ​year sought to knock out Russian oil refineries and oil terminals with drones.

Ukrainian sea drones on Wednesday hit and disabled a tanker involved in trading Russian oil as it sailed through Ukraine's exclusive economic zone in the Black ‍Sea to the Russian port of Novorossiysk, a Ukrainian ​official said.

War insurance costs for ships sailing to the Black Sea ​have spiked, with insurers reviewing policies ‌daily as the conflict in Ukraine spills into sea lanes. REUTERS