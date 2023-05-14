Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine near Bakhmut

MOSCOW – Russia said on Sunday two of its military commanders were killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare announcement on its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry said the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, were killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

The announcement came as battles raged for control of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Col Makarov was killed as his brigade repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops south of the settlement of Krasne, the ministry said in a statement.

“Two attacks of the enemy have been repelled,” it said. “As a third attack was being repelled, the brigade commander was seriously wounded and died during the evacuation from the battlefield.”

Col Brovko was killed as Russian troops repelled attacks elsewhere, the ministry said, saying he “died heroically, having received multiple shrapnel wounds”.

Referring to the mercenary group Wagner, Moscow said “assault detachments” have continued to fight for control of western parts of Bakhmut with the support of airborne forces.

“Over the past day, the enemy has made massive attempts to break through the defence of our troops to the north and south of Artemovsk,” the ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Russian name.

“All attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces have been repelled,” it said.

Russia has kept a tight lid on its losses in Ukraine.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in 2022 that 5,937 Russian troops were killed in Ukraine, even though military analysts say Moscow has sought to hide the scale of its losses. AFP