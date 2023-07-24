Russia accuses Ukraine of ‘terrorist’ drone attack on Moscow

MOSCOW – Russia’s Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” drone attack on Moscow on Monday, after the city’s mayor said that two buildings were hit and media reported that debris was found not far from the Defence Ministry’s buildings.

The ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that two drones “were suppressed and crashed”.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that two non-residential buildings were struck at around 4am local time, adding that there was no “serious damage or casualties”.

It was unclear whether the drones hit the buildings when they were downed, or whether they deliberately targeted the buildings.

Neither the Defence Ministry nor the mayor said where the drones were intercepted.

Russia’s state news agencies reported, citing emergency services, that drone fragments were found near a building in the Komsomolsky Avenue, which runs through central Moscow.

The site is about 2km from the Defence Ministry’s buildings.

Traffic was closed on Komsomolsky Avenue as well as on Likhachev Avenue in Moscow’s south, where a high-rise office building was damaged, Russian news agencies reported.

“I was asleep and was woken up by a blast, everything started shaking,” said Ms Polina, a young woman who lives near the high-rise building in Likhachev Avenue.

Russia’s Defence Ministry television channel Zvezda published a short video on its Telegram channel showing a high-rise building with missing windows on top floors and damaged structure.

Other Russian Telegram channels with links to Russia’s security forces published videos of glass and concrete debris in what they said was Komsomolsky Avenue.

The alleged attack comes after nearly a week of Russia’s continued pounding of Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa, where missiles on Sunday killed one person, injured scores and badly damaged a historic orthodox cathedral.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counter-offensive. REUTERS