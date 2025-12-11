Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says there are no misunderstandings with the US over Ukraine anymore

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia wants a package of documents agreed to underpin a long-term peace deal in Ukraine.

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec 11 that all “misunderstandings” with the United States over Ukraine ‍had ​been resolved following a meeting earlier ‍in December between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

The ​Kremlin ​praised the meeting with Mr Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner on Dec 2 as “constructive”, although

no major breakthroughs were reached

to solve ‍the Ukraine war.

Mr Lavrov on Dec 11 said that the talks had ​confirmed “mutual understandings” reached between Mr ⁠Putin and US President Donald Trump at a summit in Alaska in August.

“Now, here, in our negotiations with the Americans on the Ukraine issue, ​I personally believe that the misunderstandings and miscommunications have been resolved,” ‌he said.

Mr Lavrov added that Russia ​wants a package of documents agreed to underpin a long-term and sustainable peace deal in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties involved.

“We have conveyed to our American colleagues additional proposals concerning collective security guarantees,” Mr Lavrov said.

“We understand ‍that when discussing security guarantees, we cannot limit ourselves ​to Ukraine alone.”

He also said that Russia would not accept Ukraine ​getting NATO membership and that Moscow wanted ‌protection for Russian speakers in Ukraine. REUTERS

