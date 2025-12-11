Russia says there are no misunderstandings with the US over Ukraine anymore
MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Dec 11 that all “misunderstandings” with the United States over Ukraine had been resolved following a meeting earlier in December between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff.
The Kremlin praised the meeting with Mr Witkoff and Mr Jared Kushner on Dec 2 as "constructive", although no major breakthroughs were reached to solve the Ukraine war.
no major breakthroughs were reachedto solve the Ukraine war.
Mr Lavrov on Dec 11 said that the talks had confirmed “mutual understandings” reached between Mr Putin and US President Donald Trump at a summit in Alaska in August.
“Now, here, in our negotiations with the Americans on the Ukraine issue, I personally believe that the misunderstandings and miscommunications have been resolved,” he said.
Mr Lavrov added that Russia wants a package of documents agreed to underpin a long-term and sustainable peace deal in Ukraine with security guarantees for all parties involved.
“We have conveyed to our American colleagues additional proposals concerning collective security guarantees,” Mr Lavrov said.
“We understand that when discussing security guarantees, we cannot limit ourselves to Ukraine alone.”
He also said that Russia would not accept Ukraine getting NATO membership and that Moscow wanted protection for Russian speakers in Ukraine. REUTERS