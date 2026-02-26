Russia says sending British troops to Ukraine would prolong war, not end it

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured), and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured), at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2025. ADRIAN DENNIS/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 26 - Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that any deployment of British troops in Ukraine would prolong the war, not end it.

France and Britain have said they intend to send troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire in the war with Russia is reached.

British Defence Minister John Healey wrote in a weekend newspaper article: "I want to be the defence secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over."

Zakharova told reporters: "Contrary to Healey's misconception, the deployment of British troops to Ukraine will not mean the end of the war, but rather a prolongation of the conflict and an increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states."

She repeated a warning by Russia that it would see any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets. REUTERS