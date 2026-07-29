Russia says Romanian drone complaints are groundless

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July 28 - Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Romanian complaints that Russian drones have violated its airspace were groundless and vowed to respond to Bucharest's expulsion of a Russian diplomat.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on the ministry's website, said Romanian people would disagree with their government's accusations and call instead for "common sense" in adopting a stand on more than four years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We reject these latest unfounded claims. The staged incidents and their propaganda coverage show the Romanian leadership's attempt to cover up the disastrous results of their irresponsible stance in support of the Kyiv regime," Zakharova wrote.

"No one should therefore be surprised that there is a growing demand for common sense in the local community when it comes to Ukraine and the antics of its leaders."

Romania, she said, would receive a "proper response" to its actions.

The foreign ministry in NATO-member Romania said on Monday it had expelled a diplomat at Russia's embassy after repeated violations of its airspace.

Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three drones in as many days from Friday as Russia intensified attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

In May, Romania said a Russian drone had crashed into an apartment block during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, injuring a woman and child. REUTERS