Russia says overnight strike hit Kyiv communications centre, energy facilities, Izmail port

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Sept 30 - Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike, hitting a communications centre in Ukraine's capital, energy facilities in the Kyiv region that support military production, and port infrastructure in Izmail.

Following is a list of the targets Russia said it hit:

• In Kyiv, Russia said it struck the De Novo data centre, which it described as a major internet traffic exchange hub supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

• In the Kyiv region, Russia said it hit the Kyivska power substation near Nalyvaikivka, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant in Vyshhorod, the Trypilska thermal power plant and an energy storage facility in Horenychi.

• Moscow said the facilities supplied electricity to Ukraine's military-industrial sector and military sites in and around Kyiv.

• In the Odesa region, Russia said it struck an industrial complex at the port of Izmail used to receive, store and transport military cargo and fuel for the Ukrainian military.

• Russia also said it hit a dry cargo vessel in the northwestern Black Sea that was allegedly carrying military equipment and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the reports independently. REUTERS