Russia says Moldova's plans to merge with Romania would destroy its statehood

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Jan 20 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that plans floated by Moldova's president to hold a referendum on reunification with Romania would be destructive to Moldovan statehood.

President Maia Sandu said last week she would vote in favour of unification with neighbouring Romania if a referendum were to take place, to help protect Moldova's fragile democracy against Russian pressure. Romania is an EU and NATO member.

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 2.4 million with a Romanian-speaking majority and a Russian-speaking minority.

Moldova said on Monday it was proceeding with the necessary formalities to complete its withdrawal from the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States. REUTERS

