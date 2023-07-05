Russia says its troops repelled Ukrainian forces near Bakhmut as Kyiv claims ‘partial success’

MOSCOW – Russia said on Wednesday its forces struck three Ukrainian army groups near Bakhmut, amid conflicting reports about fighting in the area.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group captured the eastern city in May after 10 months of fighting. Since then, the Russian army in the area has come under fierce pressure from Ukrainian forces that threaten to encircle it.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not comment in its daily briefing on reports that Russian forces have retreated from the village of Klishchiivka south-west of Bakhmut, which a Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine has denied.

Ukraine has said its forces have had “partial success” in the Klishchiivka area.

Russia’s RIA news agency cited a Russian army source as saying that Russian forces successfully repelled a Ukrainian attack there without retreating and were finishing off the remainder of Ukrainian troops in the area.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield situation.

Reports of new clashes around Bakhmut came as the Kremlin warned that Kyiv could be preparing a provocation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a flashpoint of concern in the conflict in Ukraine.

“The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high – sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences,” the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

His comments came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning “dangerous provocations” at the nuclear plant, the largest in Europe.

Russia and Ukraine have regularly accused each other of putting the plant’s safety at risk.

“The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness not to rule anything out. Most recently, we saw this during the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, also with horrific consequences,” Mr Peskov said.

Kyiv and its allies say Moscow’s forces in June destroyed the Russia-controlled Kakhovka dam, flooding huge swathes of the Kherson region, leaving dozens dead and forcing thousands to flee.

“All measures are being taken to counter such a threat,” Mr Peskov said, referring to the plant.

An adviser to Russia’s Rosatom nuclear agency, Mr Renat Karchaa, accused Kyiv earlier this week of planning an attack on the plant on Wednesday night.

The United Nation’s nuclear energy agency has deployed a team of observers to the plant, and the agency’s head, Mr Rafael Grossi, said on Tuesday that there were no plans to redeploy the group. REUTERS, AFP