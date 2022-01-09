Russia says it's 'disappointed' by US signals before Geneva talks

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia said on Sunday (Jan 9) it was "disappointed" by signals from Washington and Brussels on the eve of talks in Geneva and that the United States was insisting on unilateral Russian concessions, the Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

Talks between US and Russian diplomats begin in Geneva on Monday (Jan 10) after a weeks-long standoff over Russian troop deployments near its border with Ukraine, with veteran envoys on each side trying to avert a crisis.

Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying Moscow was not optimistic going into the talks.

