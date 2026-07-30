Russia says its big overnight strikes on Ukraine hit military factories and three ships

MOSCOW, July 30 - Russia said on Thursday that its forces had carried out big overnight strikes on military factories across Ukraine, including in the capital Kyiv and in the western city of Lviv, and had struck three cargo ships in the Black Sea.

The Defence Ministry said it had used land, sea and air-launched missiles, as well as strike drones, to hit the Mayak factory in Kyiv which it said was involved in the production of Ukrainian FP-1 and FP-2 strike drones. It said in the same statement that it had struck Kyiv's Electrical Technical Plant which it said made strike and surveillance drones.

In the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, it said Russia had struck the LORTA Aviation Factory which it said manufactured and serviced engines used in Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missiles as well as drones.

In Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had hit two factories making or storing various Ukrainian missiles, including Flamingos and Neptune missiles.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, it said its forces had struck the Akvaplast factory in Kryvyi Rih which it said was involved in the design and assembly of strikes drones, unmanned sea drones, and in repairing self-propelled howitzers.

It said its forces had also struck a cargo ship in the port of Yuzhnyi (also known as Pivdennyi) in the Odesa region which it said had delivered military goods. Two cargo ships to the south and east of Odesa which it said had been delivering arms and military equipment to the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk had also been struck, it added.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report. REUTERS