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Russia says it will support Cuba as US tightens the ‘noose’

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A woman holds a Cuban flag during a gathering outside Versailles Cafe after the U.S. Department of Justice announced criminal charges against former Cuban President Raul Castro, in Miami, Florida, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Moscow gave no details of the support that it would provide but said the US was showing "intolerance towards any form of dissent".

PHOTO: REUTERS

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MOSCOW – Russia said on May 21 that it would provide active support to Cuba despite attempts by the United States to intimidate and tighten the “sanctions noose” around the Communist‑run island republic.

The US announced murder charges against former Cuban president Raul Castro on May 20, a major escalation in Washington's campaign against Cuba, where Castro's communists have been in charge since his late brother, former leader Fidel Castro, led a revolution in 1959.

“We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“We reaffirm our full solidarity with Cuba and strongly condemn any attempts at gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures, threats, and blackmail.”

Ms Zakharova gave no details of the support that Russia would provide but said the US was showing its “intolerance towards any form of dissent and a cynical embodiment of the revived Monroe Doctrine”. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.