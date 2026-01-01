Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says it will give US proof of attempted Ukrainian strike on Putin residence

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The remains of a drone, which according to the Russian Defence Ministry was downed during the repelling of an alleged Ukrainian attack on the Russian presidential residence.

The remains of a drone, which, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, was downed during the repelling of an alleged Ukrainian attack on a Russian presidential residence.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

MOSCOW - Russia said on Jan 1 it had extracted and decoded a file from a Ukrainian drone downed earlier this week that it said shows it had been

targeting a Russian presidential residence

and that it would hand over the relevant information to the United States.

Moscow accused Kyiv on Dec 29 of trying to

strike a residence of President Vladimir Putin

in Russia’s northern Novgorod region with 91 long-range attack drones.

It said Russia would review its negotiating position in ongoing talks with the US on ending the Ukraine war.

Ukraine and Western countries have

disputed Russia’s account

of the alleged attempted strike.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Jan 1, Russia’s Defence Ministry said: “Decryption of routing data revealed that the final target of the Ukrainian drone attack on Dec 29, 2025, was a facility at the Russian Presidential Residence in the Novgorod region.”

“These materials will be transferred to the American side through the established channels,” it added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec 31 that US national security officials had found Ukraine did not target Mr Putin nor one of his residences in a drone strike. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

US President Donald Trump initially expressed sympathy for the Russian charge, telling reporters on Dec 29 that Mr Putin had informed him of the alleged incident and

that he was “very angry” about it

.

By Dec 31, Mr Trump appeared more sceptical, sharing on social media a New York Post editorial accusing Russia of blocking peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine has denied carrying out such an attack and described the accusation as part of a Russian disinformation campaign meant to drive a wedge between Kyiv and Washington after a weekend meeting

between Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

. REUTERS

More on this topic
Russia releases video footage to challenge Kyiv over alleged presidential residence attack
Trump, not Russia, is Europe’s formidable foe in Ukraine peace advocacy
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.