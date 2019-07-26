Russia says it will ban think-tank formerly run by US ambassador

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia said on Thursday (July 25) it was preparing to ban the Atlantic Council, a think-tank formerly run by the US ambassador to Moscow, which Russia's General-Prosecutor described as a security threat.

"It has been established that the activities of this organisation present a threat to the fundamentals of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation,"the General-Prosecutor's Office said.

It gave no further details of the reasons for the ban.

The move follows steps taken by Moscow against several other foreign non-government organisations since Russia's relations with the West deteriorated over the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and financial sanctions that followed.

The General-Prosecutor's Office said it had handed over its ruling to the Russian Ministry of Justice.

"We are proud of the council's long tradition of work with Russians and on Russia, and are disappointed that Russian authorities have announced this step," the Atlantic Council said in a statement sent by e-mail to Reuters, adding that it had not been informed of the decision by the authorities.

US ambassador Jon Huntsman served as chairman of the think-tank from 2014 until 2017, when he was appointed to his diplomatic post by President Donald Trump.