Russia says it supports Cuba after Trump says he will 'take' the Communist republic

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FILE PHOTO: A man walks carrying groceries as U.S.-Cuba tensions rise after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stop Venezuelan oil and money from reaching Cuba and suggested the communist-run island to strike a deal with Washington, in Havana, Cuba, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 17 - Russia said it had unwavering solidarity with Cuba on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected to have the honour of "taking Cuba" and that "I can do anything I want" with the Communist-run island republic.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Russia's foreign ministry expressed serious concern about the escalation of tension around what it cast as the "Island of Liberty".

"Russia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the government and fraternal people of Cuba," the ministry said.

"We strongly condemn attempts of gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures."

Trump has stepped up economic pressure on Cuba, imposing an oil blockade that has crippled its already obsolete power generation system.

The New York Times reported that removing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel from office was a key U.S. objective. Citing four people familiar with the talks, the Times said the Americans have signalled to Cuban negotiators that Diaz-Canel must go but are leaving the next steps up to the Cubans.

The Kremlin said it was in contact with Cuban leadership and that Moscow was ready to provide all possible assistance.

"Today, Liberty Island is facing unprecedented challenges, which have become a direct result of the long-term trade, economic, financial, and more recently, the U.S. energy embargo against Cuba," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Russia said it provided and would continue "to provide Cuba with the necessary support, including financial support".

Russia was deprived of an ally when the United States toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, though Russia has benefited from the high oil prices triggered by the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, a strategic partner of Moscow.

Cuba was a close ally of Moscow for decades after the Communist revolution in 1959 that brought Fidel Castro to power until the collapse of the Soviet Union. More recently, Russia has supported the island with both financing and material goods. REUTERS