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Russia says it struck vessels and military facilities supporting Ukraine in Odesa, Mykolaiv

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MOSCOW, Aug 8 - Russia continued strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure and vessels supporting the Ukrainian military, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said Russian forces used precision air-launched weapons and attack drones to hit military warehouses containing communications and electronic warfare equipment in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

In the port of Mykolaiv, Russian forces struck a cargo vessel carrying military equipment and a warehouse storing weapons and military supplies, the ministry said. It added that another dry cargo vessel transporting military supplies for Ukraine's armed forces was hit in the Black Sea.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.