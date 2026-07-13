Russia says it struck Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, causing damage

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MOSCOW, July 13 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that it had struck infrastructure used for the Ukrainian armed forces' military cargo, causing damage at Ukraine's port of Chornomorsk, close to Odesa.

In its statement, the ministry said targets had included port infrastructure used for unloading military cargo, fuel storage tanks and an ammunition warehouse.

It also said that its forces had struck two ferries and a container ship.

Ukrainian agricultural group Kernel Holding said on Monday it had suspended its operations at Chornomorsk after its assets there suffered significant damage during Russian missile and drone attacks on the nights of July 10 to 12.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow has threatened to escalate its more than four-year-long war with Ukraine, as Kyiv has targeted Russian oil refineries and tankers in recent weeks, causing acute fuel shortages inside Russia. REUTERS