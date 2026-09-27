Russia says it struck military infrastructure, vessels in Ukraine

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Residents gather at the site of a residential building hit during a Russian jet-powered drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

MOSCOW, Sept 27 - The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had carried out overnight drone strikes on logistics centres, port and transport infrastructure, as well as communications centres and vessels that Moscow said were linked to the Ukrainian military.

The ministry said the strikes hit a data centre in Kyiv, logistic hubs in the Kyiv and Odesa regions, two drone storages in Mykolaiv, the headquarters of a naval base as well as of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and military stores in Kiliya port. A cargo ship carrying military and dual-use goods to the port of Odesa was also struck, it said.

The ministry said later on Sunday that it had carried out another series of strikes during the day hitting two data centres in Kyiv, a logistic hub in Odesa, as well as another cargo vessel headed for Odesa.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile service provider, told local media on Sunday its head office had been struck but there were no casualties. REUTERS