Russia says it resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal

ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.

The Russian defence ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

“The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the ministry statement said.

Russia suspended its involvement in the deal on Saturday, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships crossing the Black Sea because of an attack on its fleet there. Ukraine said that was a false pretext.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had told his Turkish counterpart that the July 22 grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, would continue to operate as of midday on Wednesday.

“The grain transports will continue as agreed before as of 12 (pm) today,” Mr Erdogan said.

The prices of wheat, soybeans, corn and rapeseed fell sharply on global markets following the announcement, which eased concerns about the growing unaffordability of food.

Ships have continued to carry Ukrainian grain on the route despite the suspension, but that had been unlikely to continue for long because insurance companies were not issuing new contracts due to Russia’s move, industry sources told Reuters.

“This is quite an unexpected turnaround,” Mr Andrey Sizov, the head of Russia-focused Sovecon agriculture consultancy, said of Russia’s decision.

“Still, the deal remains shaky, as it is now back in guessing mode as to whether there will be an extension or not. With two weeks to go before the extension, the discussion around this topic will apparently continue,” Mr Sizov added.

The deal runs out on Nov 19 and a European diplomat briefed on the grain talks has told Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely to use the possible extension as a way to gain leverage and dominate next month’s G-20 summit in Indonesia.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the resumption showed how much countries could achieve together.

“This is an expression of how important it is that those who believe in the international order... stand together in these difficult times and do not allow themselves to be blackmailed by Russia,” she told broadcaster Welt.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the world should respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine’s export corridor across the Black Sea, which was blocked after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.