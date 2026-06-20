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Russia says it repelled drone attack on oil refinery in Tyumen region

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MOSCOW, June 20 - Russian air defences repelled a drone attack on an oil refinery in the Western Siberian region of Tyumen, the regional governor said on Saturday.

"A drone attack on the Tyumen oil refinery has been repelled. Emergency services are working at the site where the debris fell. According to preliminary information, the refinery has not been damaged and staff have been evacuated," Governor Alexander Moor wrote on Telegram.

Tyumen, more than 2,500 km (1,550 miles) east of the Ukrainian border, is one of Russia's most important oil and gas producing regions.

The Tyumen refinery, one of the country's most modern and complex, has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to industry estimates. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.