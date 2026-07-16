Russia says it hits military targets in Kyiv, Ukrainian ports

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MOSCOW, July 16 - Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it hit military and industrial facilities in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, as well as infrastructure at ports in Odesa and Pivdennyi and a maritime vessel.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have been stepping up their attacks on key economic targets, with Ukrainian forces hitting Russian energy infrastructure, including oil tankers, while Russia has intensified its attacks on Black Sea ports in recent weeks.

Ukrainian officials said Russian ballistic missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires and killing two people.

Russia's defence ministry said it hit Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in Kyiv involved in the production and storage of medium- and long-range drones.

It also said it targeted infrastructure facilities at the ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi, which are used to receive, store and handle military cargoes and fuel supplies.

A maritime vessel and a high-speed boat belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces were also struck while en route to ports in the Odesa region, the Russian defence ministry said. REUTERS