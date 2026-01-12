Russia says it hit an aircraft repair plant in Ukraine with last week's Oreshnik strike

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A part of Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system at the site of the Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv region, Ukraine January 9, 2026. Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

MOSCOW, Jan 12 - Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that the target it hit last week in a strike with a hypersonic Oreshnik missile was a Ukrainian aircraft repair plant, which was disabled.

Ukraine and its European backers condemned the Russian missile strike on Friday, which they said was intended to intimidate the West in a week when European countries offered troops for a potential post-war reassurance force in Ukraine.

It was only the second time Russia has used the intermediate-range ballistic missile during the war. A Ukrainian official told Reuters the missile, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, was armed with inert dummy warheads and damaged a workshop at a state enterprise in Lviv, near the Polish border.

Russia's defence ministry said the Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant was disabled as a result of the strike, which it said hit production workshops and warehouses.

"This enterprise carried out repairs and maintenance of Ukrainian armed forces aviation equipment, including F-16 and MiG-29 aircraft transferred by Western countries," the ministry said.

"The company also produced long- and medium-range attack drones used to strike Russian civilian targets deep within Russian territory."

Russia said on Friday that the missile strike was a response to a Ukrainian attack on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences in northern Russia at the end of December. Kyiv has denied carrying out such an attack. REUTERS