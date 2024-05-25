Russia says it has captured another front-line village in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW – Russia has captured another village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, as Kyiv intensifies attacks away from the north-eastern Kharkiv region.

Russia’s defence ministry said on May 25 Russian troops have “taken control of the village of Arkhangelske”, located to the north of the city of Donetsk.

The small frontline village is near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia said it captured early in May.

Russia’s latest claim of territorial gain came as Ukraine has said Moscow is intensifying attacks away from the Kharkiv region, where it launched an offensive on May 10.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces were “particularly active” near the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

It said six firefights were ongoing near the villages of Kalynove, Yasnobrodivka and Sokil, south of the village of Arkhangelske.

Ukrainian police, meanwhile, said three civilians were killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.

On May 25, Ukraine said its forces repelled two attacks in the Kharkiv region, and fighting was continuing near the town of Vovchansk, which Moscow is attempting to seize.

Russia’s defence ministry said its troops fought off two counter-attacks near the border, one close to Vovchansk.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Mr Oleg Synegubov, said Russians hit the railway hub of Kupiansk-Vuzloviy with a guided bomb, wounding at least five people.

He did not provide further details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he visited the city of Kharkiv and met military officials to discuss the defence of the region, particularly of Vovchansk. AFP