Russia says it downed Ukrainian drones near Bashkortostan refineries

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MOSCOW, March 22 - Russian air defences thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Ufa in Bashkortostan region, regional governor Radiy Khabirov said.

Ukrainian drones were shot down near the city's oil refineries, Khabirov said, without naming the facilities.

Debris triggered a brief fire at a building under construction in one of the city's districts.

Bashkortostan, located in the Ural Mountains, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine. Its capital, Ufa, lies about 1,400 km (870 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border. REUTERS