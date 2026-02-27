Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says it downed 220 Ukrainian drones over nine hours

Feb 26 - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday its air defence units had downed 220 Ukrainian drones over a nine-hour period, including 24 headed for Moscow.

The latest ministry statement said 53 drones were intercepted and destroyed in a three-hour period ending 11 p.m. (2000 GMT).

Many of the drones were intercepted over regions in central Russia. The ministry said 12 had targeted the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, said 27 drones had been downed while heading for the city, starting at about 5 p.m. REUTERS

