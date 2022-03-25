Death toll of 300 feared in Russian strike on theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol

LVIV/MOSCOW (REUTERS, AFP) - Ukrainian officials in the strategic port city of Mariupol said on Friday (March 25) some 300 people could have died in last week’s Russian strike on a theatre where hundreds were sheltering.

“From eyewitnesses, information is emerging that about 300 people died in the Drama Theatre of Mariupol following strikes by a Russian aircraft,” Mariupol city hall wrote on Telegram.

About 20,000 people have answered appeals to flee the Ukrainian city of Boryspil, which is near an international airport, Boryspil Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said on national television on Friday (March 25).

He urged others to evacuate, saying the large number of civilians in villages nearby made it difficult for Ukrainian troops to clear Russian forces from the area.

Boryspil international airport is about 30 km east of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Separately, Russia's armed forces destroyed a major fuel depot outside Kyiv in a missile strike, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday (March 25).

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the strike happened on Thursday evening, using Kalibr cruise missiles fired from the sea.

Major-General Konashenkov said the depot was used to supply Ukraine's armed forces in the centre of the country.

Reuters was not able to independently verify Maj-Gen Konashenkov's remarks.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, Russian shelling hit a clinic that was acting as a centre for humanitarian aid, killing four people, the regional police said in a statement on Friday.

“As a result of the morning shelling of civilian infrastructure from multiple rocket launchers, 7 civilians were injured, 4 of whom died,” said a statement on social media. “There is no military facility nearby.”

Reuters could not independently verify the report.