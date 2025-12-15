Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Dec 15 - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence ‍units ​had shot down 130 ‍Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were ​headed ​for Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones ‍en route to the capital had been brought ​down on ⁠Monday morning and that emergency services were on the scene.

Ukrainian forces periodically send drones towards the ​Russian capital, which often disrupt the work of the ‌capital's airports.

Rosaviatsia, the ​Russian aviation watchdog, said that Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had been forced to suspend their operations along with a number of other Russian airports in the ‍south of the country.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of ​the southern Rostov region, said that a power ​line had been damaged ‌as a result of an overnight drone attack. REUTERS