Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says it destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones overnight, some Moscow airports disrupted

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

MOSCOW, Dec 15 - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that its air defence ‍units ​had shot down 130 ‍Ukrainian drones overnight, 15 of which were ​headed ​for Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that four more Ukrainian drones ‍en route to the capital had been brought ​down on ⁠Monday morning and that emergency services were on the scene.

Ukrainian forces periodically send drones towards the ​Russian capital, which often disrupt the work of the ‌capital's airports.

Rosaviatsia, the ​Russian aviation watchdog, said that Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports had been forced to suspend their operations along with a number of other Russian airports in the ‍south of the country.

Yuri Slyusar, governor of ​the southern Rostov region, said that a power ​line had been damaged ‌as a result of an overnight drone attack. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.