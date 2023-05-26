Russia says intercepted two US strategic bombers over Baltic Sea

Russia's defence ministry says it scrambled Su-27 and Su-35 fighter jets to stop two US strategic bomber planes near its border. PHOTO: AFP
MOSCOW - Russia said on Thursday it had sent fighter jets to stop two US strategic bomber planes from “violating the state border” over the Baltic Sea, in the second such reported incident this week.

The Russian defence ministry said it had scrambled Su-27 and Su-35 fighter jets, saying it identified “the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers”.

It was the second such interception reported this week.

“The violation of the state border was prevented,” the defence ministry said.

After the manoeuvre, the Russian fighters “returned safely to their air base.”

It added that the flight was “carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents, with Moscow saying it had intercepted several Western jets near the Baltic in recent weeks. AFP

