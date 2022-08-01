Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on the Crimean base of its Black Sea fleet

MOSCOW (NYTIMES, REUTERS) – Russian authorities on Sunday (July 31) accused the Ukrainians of conducting a drone attack against the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, injuring five people and forcing authorities to cancel celebrations to honour the Russian navy.

Ukraine denied that it was behind the strike, which took place just as ceremonies for Navy Day – one of the main celebrations of the year in Sevastopol – were about to get underway.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Sevastopol’s governor, said in a statement that an explosion occurred Sunday morning in the courtyard of the fleet’s building in the city centre. He ordered the cancellation of the Navy Day parade and urged residents to stay home.

He blamed the attack on Ukraine, saying it had decided to “spoil Navy Day for us”.

“An unidentified object flew into the yard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data, it was a drone,” Razvozhayev said. “Five people were injured, these are employees of the fleet headquarters, there were no fatalities.”

Photos posted online by Razvozhayev showed bloodstains and broken glass at the entrance to a military building, but little damage to the building.

In a statement, the Black Sea Fleet said people were injured by shattered glass from the explosion, according to Tass, a Russian state news agency.

The Guardian cited a popular Russian military account online as saying that the location was the entrance to a cafeteria, 40 to 50 metres from the internal courtyard where Russian officials said the drone had struck.

No names or ranks were given for those injured in the attack, and the battlefield reports could not be independently verified.

Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia’s upper house of Parliament, told the Russian RIA news agency that the attack was “undoubtedly carried out not from outside, but from the territory of Sevastopol”.

“Urgent search operations are being conducted in the city to track down the organisers of this terrorist act. They will be found by the evening,” Kovitidi was quoted as saying.

But Russian military bloggers doubted the attack could have been launched from territory controlled by Ukraine, saying that a drone would not be able to fly so far.

Boris Rozhin, who writes a popular blog on Telegram, called it “a terrorist act” that could have been carried out from inside Crimea by Ukraine’s security agents.