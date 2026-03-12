Straitstimes.com header logo

Russia says eight medics killed in Ukrainian drone attack in Donetsk region

MOSCOW, March 12 - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that eight medics were killed and 10 people were wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack this week on a medical facility in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the incident. The Russian ministry said it took place on Tuesday in Donetsk region, which is mostly controlled by Russian forces, but it did not state the precise location.

"This facility has never been used for military purposes, and its deliberate destruction by the Kyiv regime constitutes a gross violation of international humanitarian law and human morality," the ministry said. REUTERS

