Russia says it downed Ukrainian drones over four regions

MOSCOW – Russia said on Nov 26 it had downed Ukrainian drones over four regions, including Moscow, as well as two Ukrainian missiles over the Azov Sea headed for Russia.

Russia said the drone attacks hit border regions and regions close to Moscow, the day after Kyiv reported what it called the largest drone attack on Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February 2022.

“Air defence destroyed four Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Bryansk, Smolensk and Tula regions,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Nov 26, Russia also reported that some drones were shot down over the Moscow region.

The Russian army said it had also downed two Ukrainian missiles headed for Russia over the Azov Sea, between the two countries.

“Russian air defence located and destroyed two Ukrainian missiles in the air over the water area of the Azov Sea,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said its air defence had downed eight out of nine drones launched overnight over the country on Nov 26.

On Nov 25, Ukraine said Moscow had launched 75 drones towards the country, mostly aimed at Kyiv.

The attack came as Kyiv marked Holodomor, the Stalin-era starvation that killed millions in Ukraine.

Ukraine has hit Russian regions and annexed Crimea with drones for months, launching a counter-offensive this summer to push back Russian forces.

Sunday’s attacks on Russia came as Ukraine also marks a decade since the Maidan pro-European Union revolution, which put the neighbours at loggerheads.

Shortly after Ukrainians overthrew a Moscow-backed regime in 2014, Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia continues to see the Maidan revolution as illegitimate and aimed to install a different government in Ukraine when it launched its full-scale offensive in February 2022.

“In Kyiv, 10 years ago, there was a coup with the use of force. The legitimate authorities were overthrown,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Nov 26.

AFP