Russia says cross-border attack from Ukraine has been crushed, one civilian killed

MOSCOW - The Russian military said on Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked a Russian border region with armoured vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

In what appeared to be one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago, two purported anti-Kremlin armed groups employing Russians based abroad said they were responsible for the attack in Russia’s Belgorod region.

The Russian defence ministry, which blamed the Ukrainian authorities, said its forces had surrounded the enemy fighters and defeated them with “air strikes, artillery fire and active action by border units”.

It said more than 70 Ukrainian fighters had been killed and four armoured vehicles and five pick-up trucks destroyed.

“The remnants of the nationalists were pushed back to Ukrainian territory, where they continued to be hit by gunfire until they were completely eliminated,” the ministry added.

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a civilian had been killed by “the Ukrainian armed forces”.

In a statement just after midnight, well after the military announced the end of the incursion, Mr Gladkov reported a new incident, an explosive device dropped from a drone.

His post on Telegram messaging app said there were no injuries and showed a picture of a damaged car. A drone was later downed by anti-aircraft fire, he wrote.

Reuters was unable to verify any of the assertions.

One of the two fighting groups - the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) - said on social media: “One day we’ll come to stay.”

In a later statement, the group said it has suffered no losses in the incursion.

A second group, the Freedom of Russia Legion, said it had “demilitarised” a Russian motorised rifle company and destroyed armoured vehicles.

“...Putin’s forces have not distinguished themselves with any successes in the past day,” it said on social media. “...While they cowardly hide in the bushes, we will move forward to our goal – the complete liberation of Russia!”