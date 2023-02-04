Russia says 63 prisoners of war return from Ukrainian captivity

KYIV – Sixty-three Russian prisoners of war (POWs) were released as a result of a complex negotiation process with Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies, citing Moscow’s defence ministry.

The group of released Russian servicemen includes “sensitive category” persons, whose exchange was made possible through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, the agencies said.

The United Nations in November reported that both Russia and Ukraine had tortured POWs, citing methods like electric shocks and forced nudity.

Ms Matilda Bogner, head of a Ukraine-based UN monitoring team, said most Ukrainian POWs held by Russia were subjected to dog attacks, mock executions and sexual violence.

On the Ukrainian side, she reported “credible allegations” of summary executions of Russian POWs. REUTERS