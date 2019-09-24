Russia says 10 officials denied visas to go to UN General Assembly

MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian Foreign Ministry says 10 members of the Russian delegation to the UN General Assembly have been denied US visas.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agencies on Tuesday (Sept 24) that Moscow is "outraged" that the members of its delegation were denied US visas ahead of the annual UN General Assembly session in New York this week.

Zakharova said that the visa applications were returned with an explanation that they had been submitted too early - but they were returned too late to allow them to be resubmitted. She insisted that the documents were filed within the listed timeframe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday accused the United States of breaking its international obligations by preventing the Russian officials from travelling to the General Assembly.