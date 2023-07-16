Russia’s Putin discusses grain deal, awkward Brics summit with South Africa’s Ramaphosa

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in which they discussed the Black Sea grain deal, due to expire on Monday, and a summit in South Africa next month, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Mr Ramaphosa finds himself in an awkward position as host of the Brics summit because of an arrest warrant issued against Mr Putin in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accused him of the war crime of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

The warrant means member states of the ICC – of which South Africa is one – are obliged to arrest him if he sets foot on their territory. Russia said at the time that the warrant was “outrageous” and legally void because Russia is not an ICC member.

The Kremlin has yet to say publicly if Mr Putin intends to go to the summit.

In Saturday’s statement, it said Mr Ramaphosa had briefed Mr Putin about preparations for the event, but did not give details of their exchange.

Mr Ramaphosa’s office, in its readout of the call, did not mention the meeting of the Brics group, which also includes Brazil, India and China.

It said the two men discussed an African peace initiative for Ukraine and “the need for a permanent and sustainable solution to the movement of grain from Russia and Ukraine to the international markets”.

The African plan was presented separately to Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month by a group of leaders including Mr Ramaphosa, but has yet to gain any traction.

On the grain deal, which expires on Monday unless Russia agrees to extend it, Mr Putin reiterated to Mr Ramaphosa that commitments to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertiliser exports had not yet been fulfilled, the Kremlin said.