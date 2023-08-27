Russia’s investigators confirm Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

MOSCOW – Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Sunday the results of genetic tests confirmed the identities of the 10 people who died in a plane crash last Wednesday, and that they included Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russia’s aviation agency previously published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet that crashed in the Tver region north-west of Moscow. They included Mr Prigozhin and Mr Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man who helped found the Wagner group.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed,” the Investigative Committee said in a statement on its site on the Telegram messaging app.

“According to their results, the identities of all 10 victims were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight list,” the committee added.

The Kremlin said Western suggestions he was killed on its orders were an “absolute lie”.

United States officials had said the plane appeared to have been downed on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as revenge for Mr Prigozhin’s aborted mutiny.

Mr Prigozhin had sent a column of mercenaries towards Moscow in an attempt to oust the leadership of the Defence Ministry.

Mr Putin described that mutiny as a treacherous “stab in the back”, but later met with Mr Prigozhin at the Kremlin.

He sent his condolences last Thursday to the families of those the aviation agency said died in the crash.

US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, believe an explosion aboard the plane, possibly a bomb, brought down the plane.

They said the Kremlin appeared not to have made any final decisions on what to do with Wagner and, as a result, the intelligence picture was evolving. REUTERS