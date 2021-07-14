Russia reports record daily Covid-19 death toll of 786

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Russia reported 786 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday (July 14), the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, and 23,827 new cases nationwide.

Russia faces a surge in cases that the authorities have blamed on the more infectious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccination.

The government's coronavirus task force said the official national Covid-19 case tally now stood at 5,857,002. It said the national death toll had risen to 145,278.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and said Russia recorded around 290,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to May 2021.