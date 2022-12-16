Ukraine declares emergency power shutdowns nationwide after Russian attack

KYIV - A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns are being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions.

Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, did not say which facilities had been hit.

The latest of several big waves of missile strikes since October hit critical infrastructure in areas including the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine, regional officials said.

Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv are without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, they added.

At least three explosions rocked Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defences systems are in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine’s railway operator said a number of railway lines are without power.

“They want to destroy us, and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure,” said Ms Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station. “I want the war over and soon. But I ready to wait as long as needed,” she said.

Mr Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president’s office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, where he said people could be trapped under the rubble.

There was no immediate word of casualties.

Russia is “massively attacking” Ukraine, said Mr Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

“Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters,” Mr Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Officials in the Zaporizhzhia region in south-eastern Ukraine warned residents to expect more power cuts as engineers try to repair damage caused by the Russian attacks.

“We know of 15 impacts by Russian missiles (in the region),” Mr Oleksandr Starukh, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor, wrote on Telegram. “We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions during restoration of damaged infrastructure.”

Energy company DTEK said it is already enforcing electricity shutdowns in Kyiv to enable repairs.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.

Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime. REUTERS