Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

MOSCOW - Moscow said on Wednesday it would try to retrieve the wreckage of a US military drone that crashed over the Black Sea in a confrontation Washington blamed on two Russian fighter jets.

Russia also warned against “hostile” US flights as tensions simmered and Moscow denied its Su-27 military aircraft had clipped the propeller of the unmanned Reaper drone.

But Washington was unbowed, with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin stressing the United States would continue flying “wherever international law allows”, following an apparent de-escalation call with his Russian counterpart.

Mr Austin called on Russia to “to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner”.

Russia confirmed the call and said Washington had initiated it.

Kyiv earlier suggested the incident over international waters was evidence the Kremlin wanted to draw the US into the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in televised remarks that Moscow would seek to retrieve the downed craft but was unsure if the effort would be a success.

“But it has to be done. And we will certainly work on it,” he said.

The crash on Tuesday, which Washington said was the fault of reckless and unprofessional Russian conduct, further ratcheted up tensions between Moscow and Western allies, already soaring over the Ukraine conflict.

Mr Patrushev said the incident was further proof that the US is a direct party to fighting between Moscow and Kyiv and said Russia had a responsibility to “defend our independence and our sovereignty”.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had scrambled jets after detecting a US drone over the Black Sea and denied causing the crash.

The Pentagon said the drone was on a routine mission when it was intercepted “in a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner”.