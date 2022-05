LONDON (FINANCIAL TIMES) - For years, Dmitriy Sergeyevich Badin sat atop the FBI's most wanted list. The Russian government-backed hacker has been suspected of cyber attacks on Germany's Bundestag and the 2016 Olympics, held in Rio de Janeiro.

A few weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his own personal information - including his email and Facebook accounts and passwords, mobile phone number and even passport details - was leaked online.