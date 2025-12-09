Russia proposes medal for recovering bodies in war zones

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soldiers hold a Russian flag in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab from video released December 1, 2025. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Dec 8 - Russia's defence ministry has proposed a medal for servicemen and civilians who ‍helped ​to recover bodies from ‍combat zones - a rare official indication that Russia is ​struggling ​to account for the missing nearly four years into the war with Ukraine.

The ‍draft document, published on Monday in an official ​database of ⁠proposed regulations, suggests awarding the medal for "evacuation of killed servicemen and other individuals in combat conditions with ​life-threatening risks."

It also includes a proposal to award the ‌medal for the implementation ​of innovative technologies helping to evacuate bodies from the front lines and identifying the dead.

Russia, like Ukraine, classifies its combat losses as state secrets.

More than 1 million Russian ‍soldiers have been killed or wounded since ​the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according ​to British military intelligence estimates ‌published earlier this year. REUTERS