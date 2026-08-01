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Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles, killing at least three

KYIV, Aug 1 - At least three people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early on Saturday and several people were trapped in a partially collapsed building as a result of the strike, the city's mayor said.

More than a dozen explosions reverberated through the city, according to Reuters witnesses.

Russia has stepped up attacks on the capital in recent months, while Ukraine is chronically short of air defences capable of downing ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound.

The first and second floors of the damaged residential building had partially collapsed, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, and some warehouses were also on fire.

Five people were hospitalised, he added. REUTERS