Russia plans huge defence spending hike in 2024 - Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Defence Minister Alexei Krivoruchko and other officials, attends the Gunsmith Forum in the city of Izhevsk, Russia September 19, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

Russia plans a huge hike in defence spending next year, swelling to 6% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 3.9% in 2023 and 2.7% in 2021, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verfiy the report.

Moscow doubled its target for defence spending in 2023 to more than $100 billion, Reuters reported exclusively in August, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances.

Rising war costs are supporting Russia's modest economic recovery this year with higher industrial production, but have already pushed budget finances to a deficit of around $24 billion - a figure compounded by falling export revenues.

The government was due to discuss draft budget proposals on Friday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top