Russia not informed on progress of Nord Stream blasts probe, says Russian diplomat

Pipes from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in Sassnitz, Germany, on Sept 30, 2022. PHOTO: NYTIMES
Updated
31 min ago
Published
35 min ago

MOSCOW - Moscow has not been informed about the progress of an investigation into last year’s Nord Stream pipeline blasts and has handed in a report to prove this to the United Nations, a senior diplomat said on Tuesday.

Russia has prepared an “official document” based on its correspondence with Denmark, Sweden and Germany and has given copies of it to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, said Mr Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador.

“The documents allow our colleagues at the UN to verify that the allegations that these countries have informed us of the progress of their investigations are not true,” Mr Polyanskiy said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The September 26, 2022 explosions on the pipelines connecting Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark.

Denmark, Germany and Sweden told the Security Council in a joint letter in February that the “Russian authorities have been informed regarding the ongoing investigations” by their national authorities.

Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, each consisting of two pipes, were built by Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom to pump 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year to Germany under the Baltic Sea. REUTERS

More On This Topic
EU aid talks clouded by claims of Ukrainian involvement in pipeline blasts
Considering 'further steps' over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream gas pipelines: Kremlin

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top