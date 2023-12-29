Russia launches missile strikes across Ukrainian cities

KYIV – Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Dec 29 across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, the authorities said as they raised a nationwide air alert.

“We are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world needs to see that we need more support and strength to stop this terror,” Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

AFP reporters in central Kyiv heard several powerful explosions in the early hours of Dec 29.

“Explosions in Kyiv. Air defence operating. Stay in shelters,” the city’s mayor, Mr Vitali Klitschko, said in a post on Telegram.

Mr Klitschko later said a warehouse was on fire.

Mr Sergiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said debris fell in two parts of the city and there was also a fire in a residential apartment building.

The overnight attacks came days after Ukraine struck a Russian warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia.

Drones and missiles struck at least five other Ukrainian cities on Dec 29, including Kharkiv in the north-east, Lviv in the west as well as Odesa in the south, the cities’ mayors and police said.

“Today, at five o’clock in the morning, the fascists’ followers hit the peaceful city with S-300 missiles. Ten explosions rang out in Kharkiv,” Kharkiv region police said.

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov later said there had been three waves of strikes on Dec 29.

Overnight attacks were also reported in Sumy and Konotop.

In the southern port of Odesa, a high-rise building caught fire after being struck by debris from a downed drone, the city’s mayor said.

“As a result of another enemy attack, one of the high-rise buildings was damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished,” mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on social media.

Ukraine’s southern command said 14 attack drones had been destroyed in the south of the country, and there were no casualties reported.

The attacks came after Kremlin on Dec 26 acknowledged a Ukrainian attack had damaged a warship in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosia in what Ukraine and its Western allies called a major setback for the Russian navy.