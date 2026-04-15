Russia launches over 300 drones, missiles at Ukraine overnight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Firefighters at the site of a vehicle repair workshop that was hit during overnight Russian drone strikes on Ukraine on April 14.

– Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with hundreds of drones and three ballistic missiles, targeting port infrastructure in the south and wounding at least seven people, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia launched 324 drones in the period since 6pm local time on April 14 and three ballistic missiles, Ukraine’s air force said. Air defence units shot down or neutralised 309 drones, but the missiles and 13 drones hit at nine locations, it said.

Three people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on the south-eastern city of Dnipro, the regional governor, Mr Oleksandr Ganzha, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Mr Ganzha said the attack also damaged a nine-storey apartment building and an administrative building, posting photos of a building with a gaping hole in one of its sides.

The new attack came after a missile strike on the city killed five and injured close to 30 people on April 14 .

Four people sought medical attention after an overnight drone attack in the central city of Cherkasy, regional governor Ihor Taburets said.

A woman was killed in the shelling of the south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia early on April 15 , regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Mr Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said a 74-year-old saleswoman was killed in a kiosk, and the attack also damaged a carpark, business premises and nearby residential buildings.

Port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa on the Black Sea came under another drone attack, regional governor Oleh Kiper said, reporting damage to administrative and warehouse buildings.

Officials in the Kyiv region also reported a drone attack. REUTERS