Russia launches conscription drive amid Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia on Friday (April 1) launched its spring draft of young men eligible for national service, vowing conscripts will not be sent to fight in Ukraine, where over 1,000 troops have been killed.

The Russian military holds two annual draft sessions, in spring and autumn, when it recruits eligible men aged 18 to 27 to serve for a year.

This time, President Vladimir Putin has set a recruitment goal of 134,500 men, according to a Kremlin decree.

Military service is nominally mandatory for men but many Russians avoid the draft by entering higher education or evading the summons.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this week that conscripts will not be sent to any hot spots and those currently ending their military service would all be sent home.

Putin stated on March 8 that he would not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine.

But a Russian army spokesman said a day later that conscripts were mistakenly sent to Ukraine as part of some units. While most have been returned to Russia, some have been taken prisoner, he said.

An unnamed US official said this week that declassified intelligence showed Putin had not known that conscripts were serving in Ukraine.

Russian independent media and voluntary groups have reported that some conscripts have been sent to the front after signing a contract to join the professional army under pressure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Friday that conscripts would not be sent to Ukraine.

"This cannot have anything to do with the military special operation in Ukraine. Conscripts are not being sent there."

Russia's military announced last week that 1,351 soldiers had been killed in Ukraine and 3,825 wounded.