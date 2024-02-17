Russia labels businessman Tinkov as 'foreign agent'

Oleg Tinkov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff Bank, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
MOSCOW - Russia's Justice Ministry has designated entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov a "foreign agent," the ministry said on Friday.

Tinkov, whose digital credit card company TCS Group Holding grew to become one of Russia's largest financial institutions, has been an outspoken critic of the invasion and President Vladimir Putin.

The foreign agent designation requires that people and entities on the list place a disclaimer on items they publish and imposes strict financial reporting and self-disclosure requirements. REUTERS

