Russia jails Romanian citizen for 15 years for spying for Ukraine

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, March 5 - A Romanian man was convicted of spying for Ukraine and sentenced by a Russian court on Thursday to 15 years in prison, the court in the southern region of Krasnodar said.

In a post on Telegram, the court's press service said the man, who it named as Adrian-David Chercio, had gathered and passed to Ukraine information on air defences in the coastal resort city of Sochi.

It said he had agreed to work for Ukraine in November 2024, but did not say when he was arrested.

There was no immediate comment from Romania's foreign ministry. REUTERS